Head-To-Head Survey: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60% Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings for ShockWave Medical and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $238.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.52%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Risk and Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 95.62 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -166.91 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -13.47

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats ShockWave Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

