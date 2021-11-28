Reviewing Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Rivals

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 950 1650 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.50 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 32.28

Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.41% -84.77% -15.10%

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies competitors beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

