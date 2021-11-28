-$0.43 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

