Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $28.12 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.