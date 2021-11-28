Tiaa Fsb Buys New Stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

