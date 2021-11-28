Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.