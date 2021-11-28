Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Prosegur Cash has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.