Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in November

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.95. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

