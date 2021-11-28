Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

