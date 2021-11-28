Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

