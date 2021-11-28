Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $78.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

