IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,912 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1,662.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

