Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Post worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

