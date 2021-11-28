TransAlta Co. (TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 1st

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.27 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.3207095 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
