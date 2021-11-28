TransAlta Co. (TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 1st

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.27 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.3207095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

