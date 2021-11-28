Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1657 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.6%.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

