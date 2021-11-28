TowneBank (TOWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.