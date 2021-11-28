$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

BLL opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

