British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

