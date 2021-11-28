$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

