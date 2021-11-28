Analyzing Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $7.67 billion 0.89 $97.20 million $1.51 42.27 SJM $967.83 million 4.62 -$384.11 million N/A N/A

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Volatility and Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 1.97% 3.12% 1.45% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hitachi Construction Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 1 0 0 2.00 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

