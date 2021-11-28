Navcoin Trading 34.1% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.04 million and $259,508.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013912 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,280,046 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

