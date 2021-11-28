Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 392 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

