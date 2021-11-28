Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

