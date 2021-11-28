Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,939 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 90.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

