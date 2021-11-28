Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,079 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after buying an additional 936,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.