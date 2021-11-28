Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Stantec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Stantec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stantec by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

