RED Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $338,057.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00348851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

