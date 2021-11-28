Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.62 EPS

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

