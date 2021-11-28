Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.69. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

NICE stock opened at $276.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

