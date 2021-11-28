Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.