Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $643.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,079 shares of company stock worth $30,010,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

