Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 120,678 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07.

