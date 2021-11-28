Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

