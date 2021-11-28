Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.