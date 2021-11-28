Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 22,773 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

