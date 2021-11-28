Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

