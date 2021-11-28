VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

SMH opened at $299.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $203.98 and a one year high of $318.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.44 and its 200-day moving average is $263.73.

