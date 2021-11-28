iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,304,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 317,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYM opened at $135.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.