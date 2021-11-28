Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.