Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,421 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.