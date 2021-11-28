NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

