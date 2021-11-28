Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $380,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 192,117 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

