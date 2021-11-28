Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Decreases By 95.5%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SSAAY stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.11.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
