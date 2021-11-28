Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Drops By 73.1%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsonite International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

