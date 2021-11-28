Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 608.3% in November

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUHJY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.456 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

SUHJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

