Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $442.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $328.80 and a 52 week high of $463.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

