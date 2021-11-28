Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

