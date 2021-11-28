Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 343.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $62.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.