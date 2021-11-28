WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UROY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $418.40 million and a PE ratio of -229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 109.62 and a current ratio of 131.85.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UROY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

