WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

